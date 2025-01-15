Deal on the horizon
Austria stadium: City of Vienna appoints expert
The planned purchase of Vienna Austria's home ground - the Generali Arena in Favoriten - by the City of Vienna is becoming more and more concrete. An external expert has now been appointed to assess the value of the property.
The city has a right of first refusal and intends to exercise this, as the head of the department confirmed. The deal could be finalized in just a few weeks.
The expert is now to provide the basis for the transfer agreement. Sports councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) expects the valuation to be completed in around four to six weeks. The responsible committee and the municipal council could then be entrusted with the business in the spring. According to current estimates, the Bundesliga soccer club's arena is worth around 40 million euros. Hacker does not believe that the expert opinion will come to a fundamentally different conclusion, as he emphasized.
Previous subsidies to be partially taken into account
Subsidies that Austria has already received for the renovation of the stadium are also to be taken into account for the purchase. This amounted to a total of 14 million euros. According to the city councillor, most of this has already been written off, but around EUR 2 million could still be taken into account, he explained.
"We don't want to lose sight of the sports facilities," he said, justifying the commitment: "These are facilities that are important." They are part of the central infrastructure. It was not desirable for investors to have the say there. This would not be in the city's sporting and social interests, Hacker made clear.
More flexibility for the sports landscape
He envisages an opening for future use, stating: "We want Austria to play there, that is our first priority." However, the former Horr Stadium, which has been known as the Generali Arena since 2011, should also provide more flexibility for Vienna's sporting landscape, as the city councillor explained.
Should the ÖFB wish to do so, matches of the national soccer team or the ÖFB Cup could also be held there. Other sports or popular sports are also to be accommodated there in the future. This is to be regulated by corresponding clauses in the management contract that will be concluded with Austria.
If the pact is signed, the club will be responsible for the entire management of the facility, emphasized Hacker. In future, rent will have to be paid for this. How high this will be remains to be seen. However, Hacker noted that it will "certainly" be a seven-figure sum per year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
