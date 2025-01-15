Austria stadium: City of Vienna appoints expert

The expert is now to provide the basis for the transfer agreement. Sports councillor Peter Hacker (SPÖ) expects the valuation to be completed in around four to six weeks. The responsible committee and the municipal council could then be entrusted with the business in the spring. According to current estimates, the Bundesliga soccer club's arena is worth around 40 million euros. Hacker does not believe that the expert opinion will come to a fundamentally different conclusion, as he emphasized.