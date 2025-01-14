“Rich not responsible for poverty of others”

End of "Get out of oil and gas"

The "Raus aus Öl und Gas" (Get out of oil and gas) funding campaign is intended to make it easier for private individuals and businesses to switch from fossil-fuelled heating to a climate-friendly heating system. The end of the campaign in December came as a great surprise to Martin Hagleitner: "It was a bombshell, and just before Christmas, even though there were still campaigns going on. At 75 percent, the subsidies were above average. As industry representatives, we have repeatedly made suggestions on how to boost the renovation rate - not primarily with subsidies or government charges."