“Rich not responsible for poverty of others”
"Club 3" is back with new episodes. Gerald Zmuegg - Managing Director of the Financial Ombudsman Team, Martin Hagleitner - CEO of Austria Email AG and Leonhard Dobusch - Scientific Director of the Momentum Institute - kick off the program. Tanja Pfaffeneder will host the program, as usual from the Wagemut Kavalierbar at the Grand Hotel Wien.
The Austrian economy is struggling with the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and an energy crisis that has driven up production costs. Particularly alarming: the national debt ratio has increased significantly in recent years. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and ÖVP leader Christian Stocker presented a budget roadmap at their first joint appearance. 6.3 billion euros are to be saved this year - without any new taxes.
A so-called tax on the rich is not on the table. According to Gerald Zmuegg, it doesn't make sense either: "We don't need to do any wealth bashing. The wealth of the rich is not responsible for the poverty of others."
2024 was a record bankruptcy year. A total of 6768 companies had to file for insolvency in the previous year. Almost 23,000 employees lost their jobs. "The insolvencies are different. The Signa insolvency was built on an unsustainable business model, but when the economic conditions changed, the house of cards collapsed," says university professor Leonhard Dobusch.
End of "Get out of oil and gas"
The "Raus aus Öl und Gas" (Get out of oil and gas) funding campaign is intended to make it easier for private individuals and businesses to switch from fossil-fuelled heating to a climate-friendly heating system. The end of the campaign in December came as a great surprise to Martin Hagleitner: "It was a bombshell, and just before Christmas, even though there were still campaigns going on. At 75 percent, the subsidies were above average. As industry representatives, we have repeatedly made suggestions on how to boost the renovation rate - not primarily with subsidies or government charges."
