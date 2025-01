A matter for the boss: more controls now!

Meeting arranged at short notice

Despite the current challenging domestic political situation, a face-to-face meeting was arranged within a few days. The first results have now been achieved. "Compliance with the rules is crucial for good coexistence in the city," emphasized Michael Ludwig after the meeting. The mayor emphasized the importance of the concerns of the district heads: "I take the concerns of the districts seriously. That's why it was important for me to come together quickly and discuss the situation."