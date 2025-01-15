Budget situation
Mölzer: “No one has done worse than us”
In the current political duel on krone.tv, Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer once again have a heated discussion about the hot topics of the day. This time it's about the announced blue-black budget overhaul, the upcoming Burgenland election and the fact that Karoline Edtstadler and Marlene Svazek will be the first two women to head the federal state of Salzburg.
We begin with a look at the results of the budget negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP, which were presented to the public on Monday. Glawischnig. "It's like a magical world and carries little weight. 'Cutting subsidies' can mean a lot of things. But cutting the climate bonus is like raising taxes." Mölzer speaks clearly about all the expected blue-black measures: "It's going to be painful, that's clear."
Glawischnig is annoyed: "A possible end to the climate ticket would be a serious mistake." Mölzer, laconic: "The Greens' sectarian climate delusion is no longer financially viable." During the duel, the former Green Party frontwoman also openly admits: "The black-green federal government has made mistakes, I admit that."
Mistakes made by the federal government
When asked what these mistakes were, she replied: "Certainly the scale of the coronavirus aid. The subsidies for photovoltaic systems were also too high. As was the three billion euros in industrial subsidies. And the amount of the climate bonus was also too high for the start." Mölzer sums it up: "Nobody has done worse than us. The fact that we are at the bottom of the league in Europe is a sad fact."
Communist Doskozil?
Looking ahead to the Burgenland elections next Sunday, the tide is turning. Eva Glawischnig points out the explosive nature of the ballot in deep red Burgenland for SPÖ top candidate Hans-Peter Doskozil: "If the Greens don't make it into parliament, a black-blue majority against the SPÖ would be possible."
dMölzer adds: "Yes, if the small parties make it into parliament, black/blue would not be possible. That is a result of the electoral arithmetic." The former Green top candidate is critical of Governor Doskozil's policies: "Dosko's system is pure communism. He buys up everything. It reminds me of Jörg Haider's handout mentality back then with regard to Hypo-Alpe-Adria in Carinthia."
Watch the entire duel in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
