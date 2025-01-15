Mölzer: “No one has done worse than us”

Mistakes made by the federal government

When asked what these mistakes were, she replied: "Certainly the scale of the coronavirus aid. The subsidies for photovoltaic systems were also too high. As was the three billion euros in industrial subsidies. And the amount of the climate bonus was also too high for the start." Mölzer sums it up: "Nobody has done worse than us. The fact that we are at the bottom of the league in Europe is a sad fact."