Trial in Feldkirch
Violent offender brutalized wife and her ex-boyfriend
Of course, what he did was not okay. "But when the guy was sitting on the couch at my house, my fuses blew," said the remorseful perpetrator of violence at the trial on Tuesday at the regional court in Feldkirch.
The man already has seven relevant entries in his criminal record. As a result, he knows what life behind prison walls feels like. He has obviously learned nothing from his convictions so far. The 33-year-old father of a seven-year-old son has been behind bars again for two months now. In the current case, he is facing charges of grievous bodily harm. The victims, his 30-year-old wife and her acquaintance. "We had a marital crisis and decided to take some time out. My wife stayed in the apartment, I moved out."
Things escalated on November 22 last year: it was five o'clock in the morning when the accused turned up drunk and drugged at the apartment they shared in Mäder. The reason: "I wanted to bring her a reconciliation gift," the Croatian claims. When he sees her ex-boyfriend sitting on the couch grinning, the husband's fuses blow. First he beats up the uninvited guest, then he punches his wife several times in the face.
Letters from custody
The victims were later diagnosed with bleeding wounds, bruised jaws and numerous hematomas. The accused is then banned from approaching the victims. He nevertheless writes letters to his wife from custody. But the 29-year-old wants nothing more to do with her husband. "My client was unable to spend Christmas or New Year's Eve with his family and especially his son," said the defense, asking for one last chance for the 29-year-old.
However, Judge Lisa-Sophia Huter remains firm. She sentenced him to 20 months in prison. She also revoked a suspended sentence of 5 months. She awards the victims a total of 3318 euros in partial damages. There were words of warning to the convicted man on top: "You will have to change your life. I don't suppose you want to tell your son at some point that you spent half your life in prison." The verdict is not yet final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
