Violent offender brutalized wife and her ex-boyfriend

The man already has seven relevant entries in his criminal record. As a result, he knows what life behind prison walls feels like. He has obviously learned nothing from his convictions so far. The 33-year-old father of a seven-year-old son has been behind bars again for two months now. In the current case, he is facing charges of grievous bodily harm. The victims, his 30-year-old wife and her acquaintance. "We had a marital crisis and decided to take some time out. My wife stayed in the apartment, I moved out."