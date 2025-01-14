"Krone" commentary
The rise of the right-wing parties
Two far-right parties are already in power in Europe: in Hungary and Slovakia. Three far-right parties are waiting in the wings: in Austria, Germany and France. Each of the three has a different approach to power.
In France, the National Front, founded by Jean-Marie Le Pen (who died recently), had embarked on a long march to the right of the center under his daughter Marine in order to broaden its voter base. The blustering father was expelled from the party by his daughter. Motto: not seizing power, but stealing it. Ms. Le Pen has a good chance of winning the presidential election in 2027.
In Germany, the Alternative for Germany party has just taken the opposite approach. At the party conference at the weekend, "chancellor candidate" Alice Weidel surprised everyone with a relapse into extremism. However, the AfD will not become socially acceptable in the foreseeable future and will only remain a phenomenon in eastern Germany.
In Austria, chancellor aspirant Herbert Kickl is (still) keeping a low profile. Everyone is waiting to see what he will do about his earlier outbursts. Will he go in the direction of Meloni or Orbán, compatible with the EU or a troublemaker?
In retrospect, it will be possible to say: Kickl did not usurp power. It was laid at his feet by the Second Republic.
