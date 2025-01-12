Surveillance, tough asylum policy: the order of the day

In fact, we have to face a permanent threat of terrorism. It was recently announced that an Afghan who had planned an attack on a Christmas market in Vienna in the name of the Islamic State was caught on December 1. Hats off to the great job done by the police! Six months ago, the authorities had already managed to thwart an attack on the Taylor Swift concert in Vienna's Prater after a tip-off from the CIA. Even the security service there had been infiltrated.