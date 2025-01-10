“My reputation has certainly suffered”

Are there major concerns within the ÖVP, but also in the Hofburg, about the security portfolios of home affairs and defense? It should not fall into the hands of the FPÖ as it did in 2017. Would you give up Sky Shields so that the ÖVP can keep the home affairs portfolio?

I will let my negotiating partner know which positions I will take into the negotiations when we get there. But I have clear positions on this.

Which you don't want to reveal just yet?

That's right. I will not conduct such negotiations in public.