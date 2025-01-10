Woman stalked for sex – brain tumor allegedly to blame

Brain tumor found in the defendant

The defendant had claimed that he was heavily intoxicated and "coked up" at the time and had made a mistake at the door. His ex-girlfriend lived on the tenth floor of the building in question. However, the 36-year-old could only give the first name of the alleged ex-girlfriend. He could not explain why he knocked the woman to the ground and caused her injuries. His defense lawyer noted that it "cannot be ruled out" that a brain tumor recently diagnosed in his client "was responsible for this action." According to the expert opinion, he was sane and not dangerous at the time of the crime.