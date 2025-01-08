Vacation Fair Vienna
Where to in 2025?
From 16 to 19 January 2025, the Ferien-Messe Wien will be all about travel - nowhere else will you find such a variety of travel ideas & offers for near and far.
Beach vacation, city break, cruise, vacation at home - whatever and wherever, the motto of this year's Ferien-Messe is "Around the world in four days". Nowhere else will you find such a wide range of vacation, travel and leisure options, whether near or far, as a wide range of exciting destinations and top-class exhibitors will provide inspiration. We at the "Krone" asked around a little in advance to find out where the journey could take us - after all, a vacation is the best time of the year, and it starts with the tasting.
Gottfried Math, Managing Director of TUI Austria: "For summer 2025, the classic seaside regions on the Mediterranean are once again doing best for us. Greece is ahead of Turkey and Spain. Some holidaymakers are also switching to cheaper destinations. Instead of Spain, they are booking Egypt, Tunisia or Bulgaria. Nevertheless, despite higher prices, customers are booking their vacations earlier and treating themselves to more luxury. The past has shown that tourism suffers less in an economic crisis than industrial production. People are more likely to forego buying a car than going on vacation."
A recent flash survey by Eva Buzzi, President of the Austrian Travel Association and Managing Director of Rail Tours Touristik, paints a highly positive picture for the 2025 vacation year: "Advance bookings are more than satisfactory. Once again, we see Austria's favorite bathtubs Greece, Italy and Croatia as the provisional winners. Overall, we are seeing a trend towards high-quality accommodation on the one hand, while demand for apartments in the family segment continues to increase on the other.
I can only advise: book quickly - the most popular accommodations are gone fast!" Martin Fast, Managing Director of DERTOUR Austria, echoes this sentiment: "2024 was already a very good travel year, and the advance bookings for 2025 suggest that the new year will also be excellent. We are looking forward to the next travel summer, because with our DERTOUR and BILLA Reisen brands we have a wider range of offers than ever before - from luxury trips to offers for the cost-conscious, from trips for solo travelers to vacations with the extended family."
"The Ferien-Messe Wien is a real highlight every year - not only for visitors, but also for us at GTA Touristik. 2025 will be a very special year for us, as we are celebrating our 30th company anniversary - and we are really proud of that! All the better that the trade fair is once again taking place in January, creating the perfect conditions for the start of the new travel season. We are looking forward to many exciting discussions and great encounters," says Toni Aigner, Managing Director of GTA Touristik.
"Our river cruises on the most beautiful rivers in Europe remain a real guest favorite: relaxed, decelerated and yet anything but boring. The big advantage? The hotel simply travels with you while our guests explore the cultural highlights and insider tips along the way. Our guided round trips also continue to be very popular because they really offer something if you want to get to know a country properly."
After a year's break, Ruefa is also making a comeback at the Ferien-Messe Wien. "Cruises, the DDSG, long-distance trips to the Indian Ocean, Asia, Africa, South America and new for us: a comprehensive program for the USA - this year's offer at the Ferien-Messe offers the right travel and excursion experience for everyone," summarizes Birgit Wallner, Managing Director of Ruefa.
In individual consultations with the travel experts, interested parties can find out everything they need to know to make their vacation dreams come true. "Whether it's the Greek island of Skyros with its authentic atmosphere or our diverse cultural and study tours - Ruefa opens the doors to incomparable discoveries and is always breaking new ground to offer travelers even more inspiration and variety," adds Ruefa Managing Director Michele Fanton.
The Austrian Association for Tourism (ÖVT), which represents the interests of small and medium-sized travel companies throughout Austria, will be represented by several members at its own stand. Phillies F. Ramberger, ÖVT President and Managing Director of Pur Touristik: "The desire to travel will continue unabated in 2025, with the focus shifting to vacation periods. To get the attractive early bird offers, you should definitely book at your travel agency in January." And further:
"Travel agencies with their experts are the guarantee for a carefree vacation and support customers before, during and after the trip. A package tour is the best insurance against unforeseen events, not only financially, but also for support in the vacation destination."
In Hall C, the international organizers present themselves, such as Slovenia, which is this year's partner country. It is not only the beauty of the country that attracts visitors in 2025, but also the cultural capital Nova Goricia, says Žana Marijan, Director of the Slovenian Tourist Office in Vienna.
Finally, Hall D is all about Austria as a vacation destination, which is presented here in all its beauty, from the Alps to the lakes.
Martha Schultz, Vice President of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce and hotelier in Tyrol, summarizes: "Summer vacations in the mountains have become increasingly popular in recent years and are absolutely on trend. Our guests are looking for experiences in nature and a chance to escape the hustle and bustle! Above all, a good night's sleep brings the desired relaxation - in the mountains it cools down in the evening, so you sleep in good fresh mountain air without air conditioning.
Another important trend is the topic of sustainability. Many holidaymakers attach great importance to traveling in an environmentally conscious way and are looking for destinations that are committed to preserving nature. In our mountain regions, we are increasingly focusing on environmentally friendly offers and sustainable concepts to enable guests to enjoy a responsible vacation."
