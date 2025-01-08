Where to in 2025?

Beach vacation, city break, cruise, vacation at home - whatever and wherever, the motto of this year's Ferien-Messe is "Around the world in four days". Nowhere else will you find such a wide range of vacation, travel and leisure options, whether near or far, as a wide range of exciting destinations and top-class exhibitors will provide inspiration. We at the "Krone" asked around a little in advance to find out where the journey could take us - after all, a vacation is the best time of the year, and it starts with the tasting.