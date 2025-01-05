Vorteilswelt
Discussion topic

The carol singers can do without the Moor

Nachrichten
05.01.2025 11:20

"We come from the distant East, God's hand is graciously guiding us" - it's carol singing time again. Since December 27, around 16,000 children and young people have been out and about across the country as part of the Epiphany campaign. It's a custom that has been the subject of much discussion ever since the youth choir issued a recommendation that "blackfacing" should be avoided in future: goodbye "Mohr".

This means that children no longer paint themselves black to represent the African king, as they used to. The so-called "Moor" has literally had its day.

Samuel Haijes is Diocesan Chairman of the Catholic Youth Organization in Upper Austria (Bild: Haijes)
Samuel Haijes is Diocesan Chairman of the Catholic Youth Organization in Upper Austria
(Bild: Haijes)

"Gives appropriate recommendation"
"This was in response to a request from 'People of Color' who feel discriminated against. In principle, we have had a corresponding recommendation for all parishes since last year. We also have our own guidelines. However, I know that some children still wear blackface. The parishes are free to decide how they want to handle this," says Samuel Haijes (26), Chairman of the Katholische Jungschar in the diocese of Linz. The Kirchdorfer accompanies carol singers himself as a group leader.

Basically, not much has changed. Sometimes people don't open the door, but the willingness to donate is still very high." Most people give a tenner, but now and again there is also a hundred.

Samuel Haijes ist Diözesanvorsitzender der Katholischen Jungschar in Oberösterreich

"We do get calls from time to time because there are no more 'Mohren'," says Jana Hofer, who is responsible for organizing the Epiphany campaign at the Diocese of Linz. "But that's nothing negative in itself. People just want to find out why things are different than they used to be. We are well prepared for such conversations. Ultimately, it's always good to talk to each other."

Christoph Gantner

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

