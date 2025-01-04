Company shares sold
This provides some breathing space in the battle to finance the continuation of operations! Because a real estate deal by KTM AG was reversed, the insolvent motorcycle manufacturer was able to recoup a total of 35 million euros! However, the majority stake in MV Agusta has not yet been sold. Intensive negotiations are still ongoing.
It was only in March 2024 that the KTM Group secured a majority stake in the luxury motorcycle brand MV Agusta, and now it wants to sell its 50.1% stake in the Italian company as part of the insolvency of KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH and KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH.
49 percent of Pierer Immoreal GmbH sold again
While the planned withdrawal of MV Agusta still requires a lot of discussion, another deal has already been finalized. The takeover of 49% of Pierer Immoreal GmbH in Wels by the motorcycle manufacturer from Mattighofen has been returned to the previous owner, as confirmed by restructuring administrator Peter Vogl. This will put 35 million euros in the coffers of KTM AG.
Pierer Immoreal has already realized various projects for Stefan Pierer's group of companies, such as several KTM flagship stores or the "House of Brands" in Munderfing, which houses the marketing and communications teams of the various brands (KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas).
