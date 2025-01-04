49 percent of Pierer Immoreal GmbH sold again

While the planned withdrawal of MV Agusta still requires a lot of discussion, another deal has already been finalized. The takeover of 49% of Pierer Immoreal GmbH in Wels by the motorcycle manufacturer from Mattighofen has been returned to the previous owner, as confirmed by restructuring administrator Peter Vogl. This will put 35 million euros in the coffers of KTM AG.