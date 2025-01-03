Max teases again
“I would say to him: just shut up!”
World champion Max Verstappen has expressed his incomprehension about the so-called "papaya rules" at McLaren. This kind of thing doesn't help the drivers, the Dutchman rails, explaining: "If I heard that from my race engineer, I would just say: just shut up!"
Even if the sporting competition in Formula 1 is currently dormant, the competition of the past year has clearly left its mark. A close title race is expected again in the coming season. World champion Verstappen is therefore starting to launch verbal attacks early on.
This time, the so-called Papaya Rules, an internal team code of conduct, offered him a target. This set out how Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris had to treat each other on the track. The duo were also reminded of this code during the sometimes heated duels on race weekends.
Verstappen sees a missed opportunity
An unimaginable situation for Verstappen. "What does that even mean, papaya rules? That doesn't help me at all. If I heard that from my race engineer, I would just say: just shut up," the Dutchman told Viaplay.
Verstappen believes that McLaren should have made a simpler and stricter decision here. According to the world champion, McLaren's chances of winning the title were certainly diminished by the internal squabbles. "They had a very good car, but it is also clear that they still have a lot to learn in order to be consistently at the front," says Verstappen. In any case, he no longer wants to offer his rivals such a great chance of winning the world championship title in future.
