“I would say to him: just shut up!”

Verstappen believes that McLaren should have made a simpler and stricter decision here. According to the world champion, McLaren's chances of winning the title were certainly diminished by the internal squabbles. "They had a very good car, but it is also clear that they still have a lot to learn in order to be consistently at the front," says Verstappen. In any case, he no longer wants to offer his rivals such a great chance of winning the world championship title in future.