Valie Export: “Where did it go wrong?”

Export archive as an open center in Linz

The City of Linz acquired Valie Export's estate back in 2015. Documentation, videos, books, photos and works are housed in the Valie Export Center in the Linz tobacco factory and are available for research. "This is very pleasant and exciting for me. I was very enthusiastic about the idea right from the start. I think it's nice to be able to pass something on," says Export.

The exhibition "Cache" can be seen at the Lentos Art Museum until January 12: The Center and four artists deal with archiving processes of feminist art.