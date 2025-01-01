They were the first
Luisa, Arman, Frederik: these are the New Year’s babies
Last year's New Year's twins Anna and Alice were followed this year at 0.05 am by Luisa, who was delivered in Judenburg. She was followed by Marie (Carinthia), Arman (Upper Austria) and Frederik from Lower Austria.
Carinthia and Upper Austria followed in second and third place. In the south of Austria, it was a Marie who became the Carinthian New Year's baby of 2025. The baby girl was born at midnight on New Year's Eve at St. Veit an der Glan Hospital, measuring 51 centimetres and weighing 3570 grams.
Five minutes later, Arman followed in Upper Austria, as reported by the office of Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP). The little boy was born at 0.49 a.m. at the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Clinic in Steyr. He weighed 3380 grams at birth and was 53 centimeters tall.
In the federal capital of Vienna, little Karolina was born in a spontaneous delivery at 0.50 am - 50 centimeters tall and weighing 3370 grams. The mother (it is her second child) and the baby are doing well.
The Tyrolean New Year's baby was delivered at the hospital in Hall. The girl was born at 1.09 am, a spokesman said. The little one was 46 centimeters tall and weighed 2525 grams. The name will not be disclosed at the parents' request.
It was also just over an hour after midnight in Burgenland, where a girl was born at 1.11am at the Barmherzige Brüder hospital in Eisenstadt. The child from the Burgenland capital started life at 52 centimeters and 3060 grams.
He was followed by Frederik from Lower Austria at 1.28 a.m. in Amstetten Regional Hospital, who "hatched in the water", according to a midwife at the hospital. The boy was born spontaneously. He weighed 4020 grams and was 53 centimeters tall. He is the parents' second child. Mother and child were in good health.
Vorarlberg : Little Oskar, who was born at 3.44 am in Dornbirn hospital, had to wait a little longer in the far west of Austria.
Little Nikolaj from Eugendorf, who was born at 4.30 a.m. at the Hallein Regional Hospital, is the first new Salzburg baby in 2025 - mother and child are doing well.
