Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

They were the first

Luisa, Arman, Frederik: these are the New Year’s babies

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 12:59

Last year's New Year's twins Anna and Alice were followed this year at 0.05 am by Luisa, who was delivered in Judenburg. She was followed by Marie (Carinthia), Arman (Upper Austria) and Frederik from Lower Austria.

0 Kommentare

Carinthia and Upper Austria followed in second and third place. In the south of Austria, it was a Marie who became the Carinthian New Year's baby of 2025. The baby girl was born at midnight on New Year's Eve at St. Veit an der Glan Hospital, measuring 51 centimetres and weighing 3570 grams.

Five minutes later, Arman followed in Upper Austria, as reported by the office of Governor Thomas Stelzer (ÖVP). The little boy was born at 0.49 a.m. at the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Clinic in Steyr. He weighed 3380 grams at birth and was 53 centimeters tall.

New Year's baby Marie in Carinthia is held by mom Selina Krainer, dad Alexander Prasser is happy about Ben. (Bild: KATJA KOMMT – Katja Kogler)
New Year's baby Marie in Carinthia is held by mom Selina Krainer, dad Alexander Prasser is happy about Ben.
(Bild: KATJA KOMMT – Katja Kogler)
Karolina is the Viennese New Year's baby. (Bild: St. Josef Krankenhaus Wien/Alek Kawka)
Karolina is the Viennese New Year's baby.
(Bild: St. Josef Krankenhaus Wien/Alek Kawka)

In the federal capital of Vienna, little Karolina was born in a spontaneous delivery at 0.50 am - 50 centimeters tall and weighing 3370 grams. The mother (it is her second child) and the baby are doing well.

The Tyrolean New Year's baby was delivered at the hospital in Hall. The girl was born at 1.09 am, a spokesman said. The little one was 46 centimeters tall and weighed 2525 grams. The name will not be disclosed at the parents' request.

It was also just over an hour after midnight in Burgenland, where a girl was born at 1.11am at the Barmherzige Brüder hospital in Eisenstadt. The child from the Burgenland capital started life at 52 centimeters and 3060 grams.

He was followed by Frederik from Lower Austria at 1.28 a.m. in Amstetten Regional Hospital, who "hatched in the water", according to a midwife at the hospital. The boy was born spontaneously. He weighed 4020 grams and was 53 centimeters tall. He is the parents' second child. Mother and child were in good health.

Vorarlberg : Little Oskar, who was born at 3.44 am in Dornbirn hospital, had to wait a little longer in the far west of Austria.

Luisa with mom Jana Hassler (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Luisa with mom Jana Hassler
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Little Nikolaj from Eugendorf, who was born at 4.30 a.m. at the Hallein Regional Hospital, is the first new Salzburg baby in 2025 - mother and child are doing well.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf