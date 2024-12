New driver’s license holder (18) injured in car accident

Shortly before 10 p.m., the young woman was traveling out of the valley on the L273 in Außervillgraten with her twin sister and two other 18-year-olds. In the "Aue" district, the novice driver suddenly lost control of the car and veered off the right-hand edge of the road. "The vehicle came to a standstill lying on its side on the adjacent snow-covered meadow," said the police.