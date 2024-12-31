Short “sprints” halve women’s heart risk

Short "sprints" in everyday life already help

Another concept also promises help, statistically significant at least for women: vigorous intermittent physical activity in daily life (VILPA). This involves, for example, short bursts of intense physical activity lasting one to two minutes three times a day. What is meant by this: climbing stairs quickly, jumping while waiting for food to heat up from the microwave, a short break with a quick march around the block, a bit of jumping rope in front of the TV.