A pulse of steel

With two days to go, mankind will once again be making all kinds of New Year's resolutions. But watch out! Experts, especially those in cognitive self-reflection, warn that this can go wrong if they do not reflect an inner need and lack motivation. It would therefore be more than unwise to start the new year with the resolution "Stop getting upset about Infantino and FIFA", because the likelihood of successful implementation would not be too great. Instead, we should set ourselves reasonably realistic goals, which in our case means simply focusing on things that Infantino has not yet had a hand in, such as the early history of soccer.