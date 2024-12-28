Exchanges, vouchers: the end of a quiet period

Saturday lunchtime, Murpark Graz: the parking decks are full, the customers spread out among the stores. Many are simply there to have a coffee. Others swap what they don't need - the keyword here is double-gifting. "Often it's just the wrong 'Tom Turbo' volume that is exchanged for a 'real' one right after the holidays," says a Thalia saleswoman. Goodwill is the order of the day here.