Unexpected funding freeze hits many renovators

"In the morning I submitted a funding application, by the evening the homepage was blocked and the customer dropped out," says a heating engineer from Mühlviertel - the deadline for replacing the boiler would have been the end of the year, but then the federal funding was exhausted two weeks earlier and the portal was closed. Whether the initiatives "Raus aus Öl und Gas", "Heizen für alle" and "Sanierungsbonus" will be continued is questionable. Anyone who has thought about it too long is looking through their fingers - when switching from oil and gas to "green" heating systems, up to 75 percent subsidies or even total funding are available.