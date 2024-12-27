At the age of 45
Managing Director of FH Wiener Neustadt dies
Peter Erlacher, Managing Director of FH Wiener Neustadt, died in an accident during the Christmas holidays. Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP), Governor of Lower Austria, paid tribute to the deceased as a "great personality".
The 45-year-old had been at the helm of the university since 2013. Erlacher will "leave a big gap in the education system and the city", announced Mayor Klaus Schneeberger (ÖVP), Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in a press release.
Operational managing director since August
Erlacher was born in Carinthia in 1979. The father of three looked back on a career in the Austrian Armed Forces as a mountaineer, professional officer and lawyer. He was appointed CEO of FH Wiener Neustadt at the end of August.
In Peter Erlacher, the educational and scientific state of Lower Austria has lost a great personality and a man with his heart in the right place far too soon.
Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP)
Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER
Great merit for Wiener Neustadt as an educational location
"Over the past decade, Peter Erlacher has made an incredible contribution to Wiener Neustadt as an educational location in general and to the University of Applied Sciences in particular. Not only did he significantly shape and modernize Austria's first and largest university of applied sciences in various management positions, he was also responsible for planning, organizing and implementing the FH City Campus," said Schneeberger.
"With Peter Erlacher, the educational and scientific state of Lower Austria has lost a great personality and a person with his heart in the right place far too soon," said Mikl-Leitner. To ensure continuity in the UAS management, the authorized signatories Axel Schneeberger and Christoph Kuen will be available as contact persons, according to a press release on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.