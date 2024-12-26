ÖGB on labor law
Sick leave abroad is a little more complicated
Many Austrians are currently on vacation. For some, however, illness puts a spanner in the works. The Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB) therefore reminds people of their rights and obligations during sick leave.
"If you fall ill during your vacation and the sick leave lasts more than three calendar days, no vacation days are used up. This means that the days on which you are or were sick are credited back to your vacation account," said Michael Trinko from the ÖGB in a press release. The employer must be informed after the third day of illness at the latest. This can be by telephone, but also by email or text message. A confirmation from the doctor must be submitted immediately after starting work.
If you fall ill while on vacation abroad, you not only need a medical certificate, but also an official certificate stating that the doctor is licensed. "You don't need this confirmation if you can prove that you were treated in a public hospital," Trinko said in a press release on Thursday. It should also be noted that the costs of treatment are not always fully covered by social insurance.
Vacation is not extended by sick leave
"It is also important to know that you cannot simply add days of sick leave to the end of your vacation. The vacation is not extended by the sick leave days. It ends on the originally agreed date," said Trinko. Incidentally, the employer does not have to be informed of the exact illness. According to the ÖGB, "anything that does not impair recovery is permitted." As a rule, employees therefore do not have to stay at home strictly.
