Sick leave abroad is a little more complicated

"If you fall ill during your vacation and the sick leave lasts more than three calendar days, no vacation days are used up. This means that the days on which you are or were sick are credited back to your vacation account," said Michael Trinko from the ÖGB in a press release. The employer must be informed after the third day of illness at the latest. This can be by telephone, but also by email or text message. A confirmation from the doctor must be submitted immediately after starting work.