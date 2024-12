What ailing municipal finances mean for citizens

The financial forecasts look anything but rosy. The Center for Public Administration Research (KDZ) predicts that by 2025, every second municipality in Austria will no longer be able to balance its books: "In Carinthia, it could even be 100 of the 130 municipalities," fears Günther Vallant, head of the Association of Municipalities. This will also be felt by the citizens if something does not change soon in the ailing municipal finances ...