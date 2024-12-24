Christmas between mourning and “deportation” slogans

In his Christmas address, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called for solidarity. "Hate and violence must not have the last word. Let us not allow ourselves to be driven apart. Let us stand together," Steinmeier said in the speech, which was published in advance. Many people's hearts will be heavy this Christmas. Many will be agitated and unsettled, perhaps even afraid. "All these feelings are understandable. But they must not dominate us and they must not paralyze us."