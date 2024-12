Tyrol’s family pass extended by 200 vouchers

Offer now increased

Astrid Mair from the ÖVP (Austrian People's Party) is delighted that almost 60,000 vouchers have been redeemed digitally so far: "Families continue to be affected by inflation and the high cost of living. In order to provide them with a particularly attractive offer for their leisure time, we have done everything we can to put together another comprehensive package of discounts. I am delighted that we can now offer a further 200 vouchers in addition to the year-round offer."