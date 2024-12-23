Trump wants more toughness
Biden commutes 37 death sentences to prison terms
Shortly before the end of his term in office, US President Joe Biden is commuting the death sentences of dozens of people to life imprisonment without parole: The White House released the names of the 37 people affected on Monday.
"Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, mourn the victims of their despicable acts and suffer with all the families who have suffered an unimaginable and final loss," said Biden, a declared opponent of the death penalty. The 82-year-old Democrat justified his decision with his conscience and his experience as a public defender and politician.
Moratorium likely to end under Trump
"I am more convinced than ever that we must end the use of the death penalty at the federal level," emphasized Biden. Under his aegis, a moratorium on executions at federal level has been in place since July 2021.
The president cannot pardon death row inmates sentenced in the states. Biden has excluded three of the 40 inmates sentenced to death at federal level from having their sentences commuted - namely those convicted of terrorism or hate-motivated mass murders, including the surviving Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
"I cannot stand idly by while a new administration resumes executions that I suspended," said Biden. His successor Donald Trump, who will take office on January 20, is a staunch supporter of the death penalty. It is assumed that the Republican will end Biden's moratorium. During the election campaign, Trump spoke out in favor of executing migrants who have killed US citizens or police officers, among other things. In the last seven months of his first term, Trump carried out 13 federal executions - more than any US president in decades.
Attitudes towards the death penalty are changing
The death penalty is still permitted in the USA at federal level, in the military and in 27 states, but is no longer carried out de facto everywhere. Although most Americans still support the death penalty for murderers, their narrow majority on this issue is steadily shrinking.
Advances in forensic science and revelations of miscarriages of justice are calling into question the presumed guilt of previously executed convicts. At the same time, discrimination in the criminal justice system is criticized - as studies show that the death penalty is more likely to be imposed if the victims are white. In addition, blacks often receive harsher sentences than whites for similar crimes. The quality of legal representation also plays a decisive role and often leads to inequalities.
Major pardon campaign before leaving office
Just over a week ago, Biden had already reduced the prison sentences of almost 1,500 people at federal level and pardoned 39 others - a tradition followed by many US presidents at the end of their term of office. The pardon of his son Hunter Biden at the beginning of December caused a particular stir. The 54-year-old had admitted to tax offenses and had also been found guilty of violating gun laws.
