Biden commutes 37 death sentences to prison terms

"I cannot stand idly by while a new administration resumes executions that I suspended," said Biden. His successor Donald Trump, who will take office on January 20, is a staunch supporter of the death penalty. It is assumed that the Republican will end Biden's moratorium. During the election campaign, Trump spoke out in favor of executing migrants who have killed US citizens or police officers, among other things. In the last seven months of his first term, Trump carried out 13 federal executions - more than any US president in decades.