Wels TT youngster
First tumor removed, then European champion defeated!
What a Christmas fairytale for table tennis youngster Felix Wetzel! In the Champions League duel between Wels and Nimes/Montpellier, the 22-year-old sensationally defeated European champion Alexis Lebrun - in only his second match after having a tumor removed.
"The cell phone is still ringing all the time," grinned Felix Wetzel on Monday. The table tennis coup of the youngster from Felbermayr Wels, who sensationally defeated European champion Alexis Lebrun 3:2 after trailing 0:2 in the Champions League round of 16 against Montpellier the day before, is making waves. Austria's icon Werner Schlager, who coaches him, also congratulated him. "He was very happy, even if there's still a lot to improve in my game," says the Bavarian Wetzel, who plays for Malta! "I could have got Austrian citizenship, but then I would have had to move to Vienna and train in Stockerau," explains Felix.
Tumor in knee removed
In 2022, Wetzel moved from Wr. Neustadt to Wels, whose father Thomas is a renowned coach and internationally networked expert who runs the TopSpin TT Center in Bad Aibling. The son's coup in the final 1:3 and out of the Wels team in the premier class is all the more remarkable as it was only his second match after his comeback following the first leg in France (0:3). In August, he had a benign tumor removed from his knee, which was located on the cruciate ligament.
European champion apologized
And now Felix pulled off the big coup, after which the French team wanted to retire early at 2:1 in matches due to controversial refereeing decisions - but then finished the match after long discussions. "Alexis apologized to me afterwards," says Wetzel, for whom Christmas came early this year: "The fact that I beat the European champion is a wonderful gift."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.