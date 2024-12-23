First tumor removed, then European champion defeated!

"The cell phone is still ringing all the time," grinned Felix Wetzel on Monday. The table tennis coup of the youngster from Felbermayr Wels, who sensationally defeated European champion Alexis Lebrun 3:2 after trailing 0:2 in the Champions League round of 16 against Montpellier the day before, is making waves. Austria's icon Werner Schlager, who coaches him, also congratulated him. "He was very happy, even if there's still a lot to improve in my game," says the Bavarian Wetzel, who plays for Malta! "I could have got Austrian citizenship, but then I would have had to move to Vienna and train in Stockerau," explains Felix.