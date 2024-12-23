Krone spoke to mom
Tschofenig celebrates Christmas as the man of the hour
Madness! After finishing second and first in Engelberg, Carinthian Daniel Tschofenig is currently the man of the hour on the ski jumping circuit - and will be one of the big favorites at the Four Hills Tournament from 29 December. The "Krone" also spoke to mom Monika at Carinthia's sports gala - about childhood, character and girlfriend Alex Loutitt.
Six podium places, two victories and second place in the overall World Cup! Now at the World Cup in Engelberg (Sz), Hohenthorn ski jumper Daniel Tschofenig has sailed to second and first place. On Sunday, he even triumphed ahead of fellow countrymen Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft. Naturally, he goes into the short Christmas break with a good feeling: "The competitions in Switzerland were simply brilliant! With the snowfall and the first, second and third places for Austria, it was almost a bit kitschy."
Time out with the family
Over the coming Christmas holidays, the focus will of course be on the family: "We're away so often - now I'm going to spend as much time with them as possible. Then I'll be fully rested and ready to start the tour." After his consistently good results, "Tchofe" is naturally one of the big favorites for the first time at the Four Hills Tournament in Germany and Austria.
Parents as representatives
At the Carinthian Sports Gala, where Daniel was named Sportsman of the Year 2024, he was represented by his parents Monika and Gerhard last weekend. They were completely surprised when their son was called out as the winner - but then proudly accepted the trophy. "It's just incredible with such strong competition - we're absolutely delighted for Daniel," said mom Monika.
"He was never afraid of heights"
She is not at all worried when her 22-year-old junior occasionally sails over 200 meters down the hill: "It's really cool and was his dream. Daniel climbed up and jumped down everywhere as a child - he's never been afraid of heights."
It all started in 2009 in the Goldi Cup - but the path was mapped out. Dad Gerhard comes from Achomitz. And the club there has already produced ski jumping aces such as Karl Schnabl, Hans Millonig and Hans Wallner.
Daniel was already climbing up and then jumping down everywhere as a child. I'm not surprised that he became a ski jumper.
Mama Monika TSCHOFENIG
Ski jumping girlfriend makes cheese noodles
A great strength for mom Monika is his calmness: "Daniel is very calm - but he can also be really funny." When he is at home with his ski jumping girlfriend Alexandria Loutitt, wellness is the main thing on the agenda. The Canadian is also well on the way to making herself at home in Carinthia: "She's even learned how to make cheese noodles from Daniel's grandma - she feels really at home here."
