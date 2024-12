Vadlau: “The world of work is not for me yet!”

Lara Vadlau achieved something historic in August. With her 470 sailing partner Lukas Mähr (Vlbg), the 30-year-old won the first gold medal for Carinthia at the Summer Olympics. It's understandable that the hype surrounding her skyrocketed after this mega success - even more so as Austria's "Team of the Year" and Carinthia's "Sportswoman of the Year". "The first few months were stressful, in a positive sense - with lots of appointments. It's cool that I'm getting so much recognition and visibility," says Vadlau, looking back on the year with satisfaction.