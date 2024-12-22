The Christ Child is coming!
How Styrian kindergartens celebrate Christmas
Only two days to go until it's finally time: our little ones can hardly wait for presents. We took a look at how preparations are going at the municipal kindergarten on Prochaskagasse in Graz.
The "flower group" at the municipal kindergarten in Prochaskagasse in Graz has done its homework: the cookies are baked, the fourth candle on the Advent wreath is lit, the Christmas tree is decorated and the "Silent Night" has been rehearsed for Christmas Eve. The children have really earned their presents!
"I want the Christ Child to give me a flute because, like my two brothers, I love making music," says Felicitas, looking forward to a lovely present. Robert wants to dress up as a king and is hoping for a splendid costume, while Nila would be "very happy" about a doll motorcycle. There's a good chance that the wishes of the cute dwarves will come true, as the letter to the Christ Child has been collected.
Through the Advent season with rituals
"We wrote it together and put it on the windowsill," says Viktoria Paar, who has been a kindergarten teacher for six years and is looking forward to the big celebration in two days' time with "her" 22 girls and boys.
They have been preparing for weeks, as Christian customs play an important role in the course of the year: "We have various rituals that accompany us through the Advent season. St. Nicholas visited us, we went to the Christmas market in Graz, took a ride on the carousel and looked at the ice crib. And of course we sing carols and read Christmas books."
This not only pleases the children and their parents, but also the City Councillor for Education, Kurt Hohensinner: "It is important to me to give Graz's educational institutions a clear stance and to encourage them to celebrate Christian and traditional festivals!"
