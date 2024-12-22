How Styrian kindergartens celebrate Christmas

"I want the Christ Child to give me a flute because, like my two brothers, I love making music," says Felicitas, looking forward to a lovely present. Robert wants to dress up as a king and is hoping for a splendid costume, while Nila would be "very happy" about a doll motorcycle. There's a good chance that the wishes of the cute dwarves will come true, as the letter to the Christ Child has been collected.