Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The Christ Child is coming!

How Styrian kindergartens celebrate Christmas

Nachrichten
22.12.2024 06:00

Only two days to go until it's finally time: our little ones can hardly wait for presents. We took a look at how preparations are going at the municipal kindergarten on Prochaskagasse in Graz.

0 Kommentare

The "flower group" at the municipal kindergarten in Prochaskagasse in Graz has done its homework: the cookies are baked, the fourth candle on the Advent wreath is lit, the Christmas tree is decorated and the "Silent Night" has been rehearsed for Christmas Eve. The children have really earned their presents!

Kindergarten teacher Viktoria Paar sings Christmas carols with the girls and boys. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Kindergarten teacher Viktoria Paar sings Christmas carols with the girls and boys.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

"I want the Christ Child to give me a flute because, like my two brothers, I love making music," says Felicitas, looking forward to a lovely present. Robert wants to dress up as a king and is hoping for a splendid costume, while Nila would be "very happy" about a doll motorcycle. There's a good chance that the wishes of the cute dwarves will come true, as the letter to the Christ Child has been collected.

Through the Advent season with rituals
"We wrote it together and put it on the windowsill," says Viktoria Paar, who has been a kindergarten teacher for six years and is looking forward to the big celebration in two days' time with "her" 22 girls and boys.

The "flower group" in Prochaskagasse helped the Christ Child decorate the tree. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
The "flower group" in Prochaskagasse helped the Christ Child decorate the tree.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

They have been preparing for weeks, as Christian customs play an important role in the course of the year: "We have various rituals that accompany us through the Advent season. St. Nicholas visited us, we went to the Christmas market in Graz, took a ride on the carousel and looked at the ice crib. And of course we sing carols and read Christmas books."

This not only pleases the children and their parents, but also the City Councillor for Education, Kurt Hohensinner: "It is important to me to give Graz's educational institutions a clear stance and to encourage them to celebrate Christian and traditional festivals!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerald Schwaiger
Gerald Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf