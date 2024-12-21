Association "vice"
The successor is already waiting in the wings
The "Krone" met Seekirchen boss and association "vice" Toni Feldinger for a chat. Dancing at several weddings is part of everyday life for the 45-year-old.
It is now so important that even his younger son says: "I want to play in the Western League and become Seekirchen chairman!" He is referring to the newly appointed vice president of the Salzburg Football Association, Anton Feldinger, nicknamed Toni. The managing director of a software company finds time for the "Krone" despite his usual dancing at several weddings.
The 45-year-old remembers: "I grew up next to the Lehen stadium in its heyday at the beginning of the 90s. But I had to play in Obertrum." His parents had no connection, but found a club in the picturesque lake district by chance. "Little Toni" was allowed to commute by bus. He grew up with "his" Austria after all. Before his path led via SAK to Seekirchen. Where he retired in 2010 after two national league titles and over 300 Westliga games.
He soon took over the helm in Seekirchen, where he is chairman and head of sport. And everything is going according to plan. "It looks very good that we will achieve promotion," says Feldinger about the flawless Salzburg league leaders, who are a whopping eleven points ahead of the competition. Little is expected to change in terms of personnel once Kauba and Schaurecker return in the spring. If time permits, Feldinger can also be found with Seekirchen coach Lapkalo as an athlete - formerly as a runner and triathlete, now on his racing bike.
Timetable set
The timetable in the Feldinger family is clear: the older son will play in the Bulls academy, the younger son will offer himself as his own successor. Toni is negotiating the class reform below the 2nd division as the association boss in spe - he is due to take over in 2026. Final status: All western countries insist on the previous solution.
It is certain that he will quit as head of the association in Seekirchen. Then, as in the picture, all clubs will have to appear at the Christmas tree.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
