The successor is already waiting in the wings

He soon took over the helm in Seekirchen, where he is chairman and head of sport. And everything is going according to plan. "It looks very good that we will achieve promotion," says Feldinger about the flawless Salzburg league leaders, who are a whopping eleven points ahead of the competition. Little is expected to change in terms of personnel once Kauba and Schaurecker return in the spring. If time permits, Feldinger can also be found with Seekirchen coach Lapkalo as an athlete - formerly as a runner and triathlete, now on his racing bike.