Emergency room with a rash instead of a heart attack

"30 to 40 percent of the patients who come to our outpatient clinics, especially on public holidays, have no business being there. Over the past ten years, it has been noticeable that more and more younger people are coming to us who first enter their symptoms on Google and then read the worst possible diagnosis as the first hit," says Matthias Kölbl, head of the emergency outpatient department at the Ordensklinikum Linz Elisabethinen.