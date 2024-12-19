Absurd! Spike ban on running track causes trouble

A veritable prank has caused a stir in German athletics these days: a promising young athlete has been banned from sprint training on the running track at the Waldstadion in Melsungen! The reason seems almost unbeatable in terms of absurdity: Because the use of shoes with spikes, one of the most important aids for sprinters, is not permitted there. In other words, on a running track which, by definition, is also there for sprint training ...