Big armchair move
New government: ÖVP loses some state rooms
The inauguration of the new Styrian state government is followed by a major reshuffle: The ÖVP has to vacate the governor's office for the first time. A look behind the scenes of these decisive days.
After his swearing-in ceremony, Mario Kunasek and his family and companions were invited by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen for a chat in the hunting room of the Hofburg. However, the new governor didn't have much time for this - the first government meeting was already scheduled for 3 pm in Graz. So it was a quick trip back across the Wechsel - Graz Castle instead of the Hofburg was the order of the day.
There, Kunasek swore in the members of the provincial government. The responsibilities for the various departments were officially allocated.
The new government offices are now gradually being occupied. The biggest change: for the first time since the Second World War, the ÖVP has to give up its prestigious premises on the second floor of the castle. Kunasek and his entourage will move in here. Franz Voves (SPÖ), the only non-ÖVP provincial governor to date, had relinquished it and governed from the (much more unadorned) second floor - the office of the now former deputy governor Anton Lang will be taken over by ÖVP leader Manuela Khom.
There is also a change in the Landhaus: the ÖVP party has to cede the Stone Hall, which can be booked by all parliamentary groups in future. Neo-Landesrat Stefan Hermann takes over Ursula Lackner's former office, Claudia Holzer that of Doris Kampus and Hannes Amesbauer moves into Werner Amon's premises.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
