New government: ÖVP loses some state rooms

The new government offices are now gradually being occupied. The biggest change: for the first time since the Second World War, the ÖVP has to give up its prestigious premises on the second floor of the castle. Kunasek and his entourage will move in here. Franz Voves (SPÖ), the only non-ÖVP provincial governor to date, had relinquished it and governed from the (much more unadorned) second floor - the office of the now former deputy governor Anton Lang will be taken over by ÖVP leader Manuela Khom.