Kursk as a bargaining chip for the Ukrainians

He asked the people in the region, who have lost their homes and are being housed in emergency shelters, to be patient. The situation in the war against Ukraine is changing significantly, Putin continued. Russia is in the process of achieving its primary goals. Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have been occupying dozens of villages in the Kursk region since the beginning of August. According to the leadership in Kiev, this is intended to strengthen its position for possible negotiations to resolve the conflict.