Kremlin chief confident of victory
Putin challenges the USA to a “missile duel”
As expected, there is no critical discussion of the current political, economic and military situation. Instead, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is spreading victory slogans at his current annual press conference with selected questions from journalists and the Russian population and is even challenging the USA to a "missile duel".
The aim is to show that the new "Oreshnik" hypersonic ballistic missile cannot be intercepted by any US missile defense system. "We are ready for such an experiment," said Putin. Both states should agree on a specific target, which should then be protected by US missiles, Putin said. Russia first fired the "Oreshnik" missile at the city of Dnipro in the invaded neighboring country of Ukraine on November 21.
Putin: "Russia is about to achieve its goals"
When asked by a concerned resident when the Kursk border region would be safe again, the Russian head of state emphasized: "Everything will be done. I can't give a date yet, but the Ukrainians will definitely be expelled." Once the region has been liberated, all the damage will be assessed, Putin said. "Everything will be rebuilt." Roads and infrastructure would be repaired.
Kursk as a bargaining chip for the Ukrainians
He asked the people in the region, who have lost their homes and are being housed in emergency shelters, to be patient. The situation in the war against Ukraine is changing significantly, Putin continued. Russia is in the process of achieving its primary goals. Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have been occupying dozens of villages in the Kursk region since the beginning of August. According to the leadership in Kiev, this is intended to strengthen its position for possible negotiations to resolve the conflict.
Economy "stable" according to Putin
Despite unprecedented Western sanctions and the collapse of the national currency, Putin gave a generally satisfactory economic assessment of the past year - especially in comparison to Western industrialized nations. Gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 3.9 percent in 2024, "perhaps even four percent", the Kremlin leader predicted. In the past two years, GDP has even increased by eight percent.
In the same period, Germany showed zero percent growth, he said. Putin admitted that there were problems in combating inflation. According to him, prices rose by 9.2 to 9.3 percent over the course of the year. However, in the case of food, for example, this was due to the fact that consumption had increased.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.