Feurstein skipped the Val Gardena/Gröden training

2023: Less than a second behind, but no points

Before he has his next chance to do better in the classic race on the "Gran Risa" piste in Alta Badia on Sunday, the Val Gardena/Gröden Super-G awaits tomorrow. Last year, the Head skier was only 0.93 seconds slower than winner Vinc Kriechmayr - but his time was not enough for points and only 33rd place. "It's normal on the course that it's so close," Lukas looks back on 2023. "I was quite happy with my skiing back then and I know where I lost time. That's why I'm looking forward to the race." As far as his goals are concerned, the man from Bregenzerwald remains modest as usual: "I want to continue to consistently finish in the top 15. To be right at the front, everything simply has to go right."