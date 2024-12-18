ÖSV sensation
Feurstein skipped the Val Gardena/Gröden training
Anyone looking through the current results lists for the downhill training on the Saslong slope in Val Gardena/Gröden was looking in vain for a name. That of Lukas Feurstein, who recently caused a real surprise with third place in the Super-G in Beaver Creek. The "Krone" knows why the 23-year-old from Vorarlberg was missing in South Tyrol.
"I trained in giant slalom in Saalbach," the Mellau native revealed in the "Krone" phone call. "After Val d'Isère, those were the only days where it was possible. And I can really use two or three good giant slalom days." Because unlike in the super-G, where the 23-year-old recently secured his first podium finish in the World Cup with third place in the race in Beaver Creek, things have not gone at all well in the "giant" so far this season.
Good in the super-G, (still) bad in the giant slalom
The 2021 RTL Junior World Champion missed out on qualifying for the second run in Sölden, Beaver Creek and most recently in France. "I had bad luck with a stone at the start. In Beaver, I was already a bit tired after the downhill training sessions and the super-G and simply wasn't able to bring my skills to the piste," admits the customs athlete, who has repeatedly impressed in the training sessions. "In the races, it just hasn't worked out the way I want it to so far."
2023: Less than a second behind, but no points
Before he has his next chance to do better in the classic race on the "Gran Risa" piste in Alta Badia on Sunday, the Val Gardena/Gröden Super-G awaits tomorrow. Last year, the Head skier was only 0.93 seconds slower than winner Vinc Kriechmayr - but his time was not enough for points and only 33rd place. "It's normal on the course that it's so close," Lukas looks back on 2023. "I was quite happy with my skiing back then and I know where I lost time. That's why I'm looking forward to the race." As far as his goals are concerned, the man from Bregenzerwald remains modest as usual: "I want to continue to consistently finish in the top 15. To be right at the front, everything simply has to go right."
