Carinthian state parliament adopts controversial budget

Mountain of debt and no lighthouses

The opposition was particularly bothered by the growing mountain of debt. "We have to stop distributing money that we don't have," explained Team Carinthia leader Gerhard Köfer and Karl Markut made it clear: "The debt burden affects everyone." Another point of criticism from the opposition was the lack of major projects. "We will be spectators and not creators," fears Dietmar Rauter (FP) and Karl Markut misses investments in the future: "AI could be the most important employee of the future." The accusation that lighthouses are missing was contradicted by Gaby Schaunig, Vice Provincial Government: "It's about keeping life affordable for people."