Swiss ski athlete almost lost his foot

"That kills you"

The wish remained unfulfilled, and Lenherr still felt severe pain a few weeks after the operation, which the doctors attributed to the protruding screws. But even after these were removed at the end of November, it didn't get any better. "I couldn't put any weight on my foot in the evening. No painkiller helped. I didn't know what was going on, it gets you down," Blick quotes the five-time World Cup winner as saying.