Ice hockey's premier league
“We have to play even better than when we won at home”
The Ice Bulls are fighting for a place in the semi-finals of the Champions Hockey League in Sweden today, Tuesday. Färjestad icon Loob is excited. Salzburg have all their men on board, and the kit duo of Lehmann and Wimmer have their hands full on a Champions League trip like this.
The charter flight with the Eisbulls landed in Karlstad at exactly twelve o'clock on Monday. Where Austria's champions have the chance to make it big for the second time in the history of the Champions Hockey League: A place in the semifinals of the premier league!
But to do so, the Bulls will certainly have to surpass themselves, as they did in the first leg 3:1 against Färjestad in the Eisarena. "We'll have to play even better than we did in the home win," says Oliver David about the key to promotion. Against the Swedish bombshells, who naturally want to correct course after the disappointment in the first meeting in front of their own fans - in other words, at least make up the two-goal deficit in regulation time. Färjestad icon Hakan Loob is excited and predicts a turbocharged start from the home side: "The first ten or twelve minutes will be crucial."
The Bulls coach sees the high tempo with their fast players as a major threat. "Especially Nygard, who even outpaced NHL superstar McDavid in a speed comparison in Edmonton." What's more, Färjestad played its last league game ten days ago.
While the Bulls were rushing from game to game in the ice hockey league, playing in Linz on Sunday (2:3). And in addition to four long-term absentees, six more cracks were missing. The squad was full again at training in the Löfbergs Arena, but not everyone took to the ice. Captain Raffl did, who, like Huber and Hochkofler (plus the convalescing Baltram), had already been on the ice in 2018, when the 1:1 draw with Kärpät Oulu (4:3 overall) secured a semi-final ticket for the first time.
The second is to follow: "We have to come out of the locker room in full force, not just sit back and defend," says Peter Schneider.
A lot of work for the two equipment managers
Meeting point Monday morning, six o'clock, ice arena - that was the order of the day for Ronny Lehmann and Christian Wimmer. The ice bulls' equipment managers loaded up their van and set off for the airport.
What all went on board: "Around 40 bags for players, coaches and physios. The players' bags can have a maximum weight of 18 kg, the three goalies have two each," Lehmann explains. There are also two stick bags - each one can hold 40 to 45 sticks, and we're taking four or five per crack for this game. Then there are Champions League and training jerseys, underwear - "and our grinding machine. The equipment attendants always take their own with them and are very meticulous with it. In total, there will be around 1500 kg of luggage, just like after Finland.
"What many people don't know: In the CHL there is a deal between the clubs, or rather the league stipulates that the hosts always have to provide everything else. Like a jukebox, massage tables, towels, the soccer for warming up, tape, tools. Everything that revolves around the game," says Lehmann, who came to Salzburg 14 years ago and only left the ice arena for Pagé's first season in Munich.
So it's a lot of routine, but still: "You're excited, not so much about the journey, but about the game. When there's a chance to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, you're already looking forward to a game like this. People are already talking about it two weeks beforehand, planning for it." His tip? "Hard to say, if we're complete enough, it'll be a 2:2." Colleague Wimmer, who only came to Salzburg from Kitzbühel a year and a half ago, says: "I have a good feeling."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
