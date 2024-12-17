“We have to play even better than when we won at home”

But to do so, the Bulls will certainly have to surpass themselves, as they did in the first leg 3:1 against Färjestad in the Eisarena. "We'll have to play even better than we did in the home win," says Oliver David about the key to promotion. Against the Swedish bombshells, who naturally want to correct course after the disappointment in the first meeting in front of their own fans - in other words, at least make up the two-goal deficit in regulation time. Färjestad icon Hakan Loob is excited and predicts a turbocharged start from the home side: "The first ten or twelve minutes will be crucial."