How much money doctors earn: the complete list!

There is no doubt that there is no room for envy when it comes to doctors' incomes. They have undergone a long and difficult training program and take care of their patients' health on a daily basis. Of course, it is interesting to see how much panel doctors in Austria really earn - also as motivation for young people to decide to study medicine. For the first time, we show the complete list of annual incomes - from general practitioners to dentists. We also have concrete case studies showing how much doctors in urban and rural areas earn depending on their age and specialty.