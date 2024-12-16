Top doctors
Province of Lower Austria brings top doctors to our hospitals
Competent, emphatic, experienced - top doctors of international renown use the scalpel in local hospitals. Whether oncology, heart surgery or urology - you are in the best hands in St. Pölten.
Dr. Harun Fajkovic deliberately chose St. Pölten. "I also had an offer on the table from Germany," explains the top physician, who is in demand throughout Europe. He now heads the Department of Urology and Andrology at the University Hospital in the Lower Austrian provincial capital, where the scalpel has been used on these special anatomical regions of the human body for almost exactly 60 years. With 24 medical staff and his faithful right-hand woman Silvia Forster, whom the equally competent and expert surgeon took with him when he moved from Vienna General Hospital to the Traisen.
Dr. Dominik Wiedemann also moved from Vienna to St. Pölten because of "the optimal operating theatre and ward environment in the heart of Lower Austria". With pioneering achievements, i.e. sensational new types of surgery on the central organ of the human body, the likeable, warm-hearted Tyrolean is consolidating his reputation as an international authority.
As reported, the new head of the Clinical Department of Cardiac Surgery, who has only been working beneficially for a few months, has already saved several of his patients from certain death. "Dr. Wiedemann's career path even includes an 'elective rotation' at the University of Oxford. It is precisely with doctors like this that we want to provide the people of Lower Austria with top medical care at the highest level," said the responsible Provincial Councillor Schleritzko.
But there is also senior physician Dr. Christian Fertl, who is setting new standards in St. Pölten's oncology department and offering innovative treatment approaches. One of the hematologist-oncologist's specialties: The pancreas! The expert, whose reputation extends far beyond Austria's borders, will not deny that pancreatic cancer is a difficult, life-changing challenge for each individual patient. The most important tool for Dr. Fertl and his colleagues: deep empathy!
