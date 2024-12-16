Province of Lower Austria brings top doctors to our hospitals

Dr. Harun Fajkovic deliberately chose St. Pölten. "I also had an offer on the table from Germany," explains the top physician, who is in demand throughout Europe. He now heads the Department of Urology and Andrology at the University Hospital in the Lower Austrian provincial capital, where the scalpel has been used on these special anatomical regions of the human body for almost exactly 60 years. With 24 medical staff and his faithful right-hand woman Silvia Forster, whom the equally competent and expert surgeon took with him when he moved from Vienna General Hospital to the Traisen.