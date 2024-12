Christmas tree stolen from retirement home

An incident that also shocked Ansfelden's FP town leader Christian Partoll: "I am appalled and stunned that someone actually has the cheek to steal our senior citizens' Christmas tree during the Advent season without a second thought. This is not just a theft of material values, but an attack on the cohesion and joy of our elderly fellow citizens. But we will not allow the spirit of Christmas to be stolen. That's why it was a matter close to my heart to quickly provide a replacement - and I hope that the new tree will bring a smile to the residents' faces."