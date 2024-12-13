Necessary step:
Drumbeat – Siegendorf stops playing!
It has unfortunately been on the cards - now it is a bitter reality! ASV Siegendorf will stop playing in the Regionalliga Ost with immediate effect. With the withdrawal of the Burgenland team, the table has been completely turned upside down. The new fall champion and winter king is Donaufeld.
It was really only a matter of time before Siegendorf pulled the emergency brake. At yesterday's ordinary general meeting, the time had come. The club will enter into a restructuring process without personal responsibility and will therefore cease playing in the Regionalliga Ost with immediate effect. "A step that was necessary," was the brief response from Siegendorf chairman Stefan Strommer.
Young players not affected
In the coming days and weeks, the remaining issues such as the new board and initial information on the reorganization process will be communicated bit by bit. The Siegendorf youth team is not affected by this withdrawal - it will also take part in the BFV competitions in the spring. From the coming season, however, Siegendorf want to get a competitive team up and running again.
Donaufeld new leader
The effects of Siegendorf's withdrawal can also be seen in the Eastern League table. The Burgenland team's matches have been removed from the standings. As a result, fall champion and winter king Krems is actually stripped of its title again and even slips to fifth place in the table.
But there are not only losers in this story - there are also some winners. Donaufeld, for example, who lost their match against Siegendorf 2:1 in the fall, have crowned themselves winter champions. "A wonderful Christmas present for us, of course," said Donaufeld's sporting director Werner Gössinger, surprised, "but of course anything but pleasing for the league and Siegendorf."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
