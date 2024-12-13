Drumbeat – Siegendorf stops playing!

It was really only a matter of time before Siegendorf pulled the emergency brake. At yesterday's ordinary general meeting, the time had come. The club will enter into a restructuring process without personal responsibility and will therefore cease playing in the Regionalliga Ost with immediate effect. "A step that was necessary," was the brief response from Siegendorf chairman Stefan Strommer.



Young players not affected

In the coming days and weeks, the remaining issues such as the new board and initial information on the reorganization process will be communicated bit by bit. The Siegendorf youth team is not affected by this withdrawal - it will also take part in the BFV competitions in the spring. From the coming season, however, Siegendorf want to get a competitive team up and running again.



Donaufeld new leader

The effects of Siegendorf's withdrawal can also be seen in the Eastern League table. The Burgenland team's matches have been removed from the standings. As a result, fall champion and winter king Krems is actually stripped of its title again and even slips to fifth place in the table.