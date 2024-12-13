The hope of a white Christmas is melting away

Recent "phase with very little snow"

In the recent past, the climatologist has observed "even a phase with very little snow": "Since 2011, there have been almost no white Christmas days at low altitudes in Austria," says Orlik. Since then, for example, there has only been a blanket of snow in the provincial capitals in Innsbruck in 2011, Vienna and Eisenstadt in 2012, Salzburg in 2014, Innsbruck in 2020 and Vienna, Graz and Klagenfurt in 2021. In this context, snow cover means at least one centimeter of snow at more than 50 percent of the observed location.