“Disease X”: samples are of too poor quality

"Disease X" unlikely

The aid organization Médecins Sans Frontières, whose staff are providing support on the ground, does not believe that it is a pathogen that is not yet known. It is almost always the case that a perceived accumulation of deaths is then due to known or the best-known pathogens, said Marcus Bachmann from Doctors Without Borders Austria on Thursday in response to an APA inquiry. "It is very unlikely that this is a case of disease X or Y or Z."