This is how much money doctors in Austria earn per year

Doctors in the fields of laboratory and pathology are the highest earners

The study also reveals another key factor for the level of income: the specialist group to which the doctor belongs. In 2022, for example, doctors in the technical fields of laboratory and pathology earned by far the highest incomes: The range of their income goes from 100,000 euros to over 1.8 million euros (see under area of the graph). This is followed by doctors specializing in radiology. Internists recorded the third highest income. Pediatricians and general practitioners, on the other hand, tended to be at the lower end of the income scale.