The event of the year in the ADMIRAL Arena!

On February 9, the ADMIRAL Arena in Prater will become a hotspot for all football fans. With the Super Bowl Night ticket for 109 euros, guests will experience an event that leaves nothing to be desired. Even before the event starts, punch from 8pm will get you in the right mood, while a welcome drink from Red Bull awaits visitors inside. A night full of highlights then begins: From delicious food to impressive technology, the arena offers everything your heart desires.