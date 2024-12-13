Super Bowl Night
The event of the year in the ADMIRAL Arena!
The ADMIRAL Arena Prater invites you to the most spectacular Super Bowl Night in Austria! With an exclusive ticket for just 109 euros, fans can look forward to an unforgettable evening full of highlights. Whether it's a delicious all-you-can-eat buffet, free drinks or the largest indoor LED wall in Europe - no wish remains unfulfilled here.
On February 9, the ADMIRAL Arena in Prater will become a hotspot for all football fans. With the Super Bowl Night ticket for 109 euros, guests will experience an event that leaves nothing to be desired. Even before the event starts, punch from 8pm will get you in the right mood, while a welcome drink from Red Bull awaits visitors inside. A night full of highlights then begins: From delicious food to impressive technology, the arena offers everything your heart desires.
Special supporting program
A special eye-catcher is the 45 m² indoor LED wall - the largest of its kind in Europe. But the other screens and video walls also guarantee the best view of the game of the year. The buffet leaves nothing to be desired: Finger food, burgers, Tex-Mex specialties and an extensive breakfast with leg ham, scrambled eggs and sweets from Dunkin Donuts will keep your taste buds satisfied until the early hours of the morning.
The supporting program makes the waiting time until kick-off entertaining. The Danube Dragons give a preview of their season, while cheerleaders and a DJ create a great atmosphere. There will also be plenty of sporting excitement: fitness challenges with attractive prizes invite you to take part. The 360-degree video box, which sends videos directly to your cell phone, provides a personal souvenir.
If you don't want to miss this unique event, you should secure your ticket quickly. It will be an evening full of sport, enjoyment and entertainment - the perfect prelude to the biggest football game of the year.
