Fire department gives tips
So only the candles burn during Advent
34 people have already died in flames in Austria this year, most of them within their own four walls. Statistically speaking, the risk of fire increases again during the Advent season. The fire department therefore has tips on how to reduce this risk.
Advent is a time for reflection. Candles and open fires are part of this for many people. But with every little flame, the risk of a pre-Christmas tragedy increases. "Many people underestimate how to deal with open flames," says Amstetten's district fire brigade commander Stefan Schaub, who is also an expert in preventive fire protection at the district fire brigade command. This is because Advent wreaths or scented candles can reach temperatures of up to 800 degrees outside the glowing yellow flame. "This radiant heat ignites curtains, flower arrangements, napkins or tablecloths even at a distance of several centimeters," warns Schaub.
Dry trees burn like tinder and burn at a rapid rate.
Stefan Schaub
He therefore has some important tips. The most important: Never leave burning candles unattended - not even for a short time - and only use them in stable candle holders. "The drier and thinner the branches are, the greater the risk of fire," Schaub also points out. He therefore advises paying particular attention to "needling".
Correct behavior in the event of a fire
Anyone celebrating with children should also make them aware of the dangers of fire. "Lighters and matches should therefore be kept out of their reach," appeals the Floriani. In addition, children should be taught how to behave correctly in the event of a fire. "First and foremost, this includes keeping calm," says Schaub.
You should first try to extinguish the fire yourself with water or a fire extinguisher. If this fails, leave the room, apartment or house immediately and call the emergency number (122). "Residents and neighbors should be warned and the fire department should be expected in a prominent place," explains Schaub.
Purchase smoke alarms
He also strongly advises the purchase of a smoke alarm. These little lifesavers only cost a few euros and reduce the risk of a fire spreading enormously. However, according to a study by the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV), one in two people over the age of 65 have not yet installed a detector - pensioners in particular are affected by fires more often than average. Senior citizens accounted for half of fire deaths last year
"In the event of a fire, physical limitations can cost you the decisive time advantage you need to get to safety. In addition, the sense of smell, sight and hearing often diminish with age, which can lead to dangerous situations not being noticed in time," explains Armin Kaltenegger from KFV.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
