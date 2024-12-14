So only the candles burn during Advent

Advent is a time for reflection. Candles and open fires are part of this for many people. But with every little flame, the risk of a pre-Christmas tragedy increases. "Many people underestimate how to deal with open flames," says Amstetten's district fire brigade commander Stefan Schaub, who is also an expert in preventive fire protection at the district fire brigade command. This is because Advent wreaths or scented candles can reach temperatures of up to 800 degrees outside the glowing yellow flame. "This radiant heat ignites curtains, flower arrangements, napkins or tablecloths even at a distance of several centimeters," warns Schaub.