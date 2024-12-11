No sponsor! Expensive season for speed specialist

New start for Nadine Fest! The Arriach native was kicked out of the ÖSV squad in the summer after a mixed season and also lost her head sponsor. This winter she is financing herself. "There is a deductible for the training courses, then there are the hotels and travel. It's difficult to calculate how expensive it will be, but it will certainly be in the five figures," says the 26-year-old, who competes in the European Cup. "Of course I hope to make it into a World Cup qualifier soon. It depends on the situation, my priority is to ski well, then good results will come."