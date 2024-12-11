Vorteilswelt
Carinthians in the European Cup

No sponsor! Expensive season for speed specialist

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 09:59

A new start for Nadine Fest! This winter, the ski specialist will be competing in the European Cup on her own. After being dropped from the squad, her sponsor has now also dropped out. Felix Hacker from Lavanttal starts in Santa Caterina, followed by the qualification for the World Cup classic in Val Gardena/Gröden. .

0 Kommentare

New start for Nadine Fest! The Arriach native was kicked out of the ÖSV squad in the summer after a mixed season and also lost her head sponsor. This winter she is financing herself. "There is a deductible for the training courses, then there are the hotels and travel. It's difficult to calculate how expensive it will be, but it will certainly be in the five figures," says the 26-year-old, who competes in the European Cup. "Of course I hope to make it into a World Cup qualifier soon. It depends on the situation, my priority is to ski well, then good results will come."

Nadine Fest hopes to return to the World Cup in the near future. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Nadine Fest hopes to return to the World Cup in the near future.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Switzerland good ground for Fest
The first two downhill races of the season get underway in St. Moritz on Friday and Saturday, with the first training session taking place today. Switzerland seems to be good ground for Fest, after all, she celebrated her first European Cup victory in Davos in 2017. Three more successes followed in Crans Montana between 2020 and 2023.

A mistake with the equipment stopped Hacker in the World Cup qualifiers. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
A mistake with the equipment stopped Hacker in the World Cup qualifiers.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Hacker with a stopover in the European Cup
Felix Hacker from Lavanttal is also looking for a sponsor. After the botched World Cup qualifier in Beaver Creek - where he mishandled his equipment in the second training session after a strong performance in the first - the 25-year-old returned home last Friday. Just two days later, it was on to Santa Caterina. "I can still feel the jet lag," says Hacker.

Back in the World Cup in Val Gardena/Gröden
On Wednesday and Thursday he will be competing in the downhill races in Santa Caterina (It), followed by a super-G on Friday. Next week, the 25-year-old will qualify for the World Cup classic in Val Gardena/Gröden.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Töfferl
