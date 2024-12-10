“Where I am, I make the difference”

We simply have a responsibility to think and act in an accessible way. We must try to remove barriers," says Linz mayoral candidate Georg Redlhammer. Among other things, he wants to make the old town accessible to people with physical disabilities. The now 58-year-old thinks back wistfully to his own youth, when he used to roam the old town with friends. A circumstance that is no longer possible for him today due to his illness. "You could work on the cobblestones so that wheelchair access is also possible." A question of cost so far. An ideas competition should bring new possibilities to light.