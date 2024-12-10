Mayoral election
“Where I am, I make the difference”
As one of the seven candidates for mayor of Linz, Georg Redlhammer (Neos) was also asked by the "Krone" to name a place that he would change as the future head of the city. Because he perceives the city very differently in terms of accessibility than someone who is not affected, he chose the old town.
We simply have a responsibility to think and act in an accessible way. We must try to remove barriers," says Linz mayoral candidate Georg Redlhammer. Among other things, he wants to make the old town accessible to people with physical disabilities. The now 58-year-old thinks back wistfully to his own youth, when he used to roam the old town with friends. A circumstance that is no longer possible for him today due to his illness. "You could work on the cobblestones so that wheelchair access is also possible." A question of cost so far. An ideas competition should bring new possibilities to light.
Playing tennis under the Voestbrücke bridge
The Neos frontman, who grew up in Museumstraße, associates places he likes in "his" Linz with lots of positive memories - such as the Stifterschule or the Voestbrücke. "Because I didn't have anyone to play tennis with, I used to hit the balls against the wall under the bridge," laughs Redlhammer. The Freinberg is also a special place of strength for him - with its view of the vibrant city of Linz.
Communicative connector
What does he see as his best quality for the office of mayor? "That I am a communicative connector. I am visionary and also have the strength to implement ideas. And even if that might be interpreted as arrogant: Where I am, I make a difference because I am who I am."
"A Linz full of charity"
The 58-year-old would like to see a Linz full of charity, where it is nice to grow up as a child, where parents have work and where everyone is doing well: "And as mayor, I would like to help make this happen."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
